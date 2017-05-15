Rick Perry backs President Trump on Comey's firing

Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's choice as Secretary of Energy, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill January 19, 2017. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry joined researchers at the DeBakey VA Medical Center Monday to talk about how big data can help improve healthcare for veterans.

The goal is to use supercomputers to process data on genomes of veterans. To find new cures and better treatments.

Perry also weighed in on the debate over the firing of FBI director James Comey.

“I think the president has every right in the world just like I did as governor to have people that are capable,” Perry said. “I think the president lost confidence in his ability to be a fair arbiter.”

Perry said if Sen. John Cornyn got the job, it’d be a double-edged sword. Perry said he’d have to lose an accomplished lawmaker in the Senate but says Cornyn would do a great job at the FBI.

© 2017 KHOU-TV