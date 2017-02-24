KHOU
Reports: White House blocks several media outlets from press gaggle

KING 5 Staff , KING 2:18 PM. CST February 24, 2017

According to multiple reports, several outlets were blocked form a White House media briefing Friday.

Representatives from NBC News, CBS, ABC, and FOX were allowed into the off-camera briefing with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

CNN, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Politico were reportedly not allowed in to cover the gaggle, among others. 

