Rep. Al Green wants to remove self-pardon power from presidents

Congressman Al Green wants to make sure President Donald Trump can't pardon himself.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:44 PM. CDT July 23, 2017

HOUSTON - Congressman Al Green wants to make sure President Donald Trump can't pardon himself.

Green plans to introduce a bill that would prevent presidents from doing that.

He says the bill will make it clear that no one is above the law.

The push comes after leaks to the press revealed President Trump asked his advisors about the power to pardon himself and his staffers.

The president's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci is defending him.

“He's done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Scaramucci. "He doesn't need to pardon anybody.”

Yesterday, President Trump tweeted that he has the "complete power" to pardon.

 


 

 

