Rep. Al Green wants to remove self-pardon power from presidents

HOUSTON - Congressman Al Green wants to make sure President Donald Trump can't pardon himself.

Green plans to introduce a bill that would prevent presidents from doing that.

He says the bill will make it clear that no one is above the law.

The push comes after leaks to the press revealed President Trump asked his advisors about the power to pardon himself and his staffers.

The president's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci is defending him.

“He's done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Scaramucci. "He doesn't need to pardon anybody.”

Related: President has no need to pardon himself, communications director says

Yesterday, President Trump tweeted that he has the "complete power" to pardon.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017





© 2017 KHOU-TV