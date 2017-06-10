Reid, Owens victorious as Pearland election results roll in

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

PEARLAND, Texas - City-wide run-off election ballots were counted until late Saturday evening in two hotly-contested City of Pearland races.



Incumbent Mayor Tom Reid held his seat once again following Saturday’s run-off election against challenger Quentin Wiltz.



Reid received 2,513 more votes than Wiltz in the run-off. Reid has been Pearland’s mayor a total of 34 years, the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.



The second race decided in a run-off election Saturday was for Pearland City Council Position 7.



Woody Owens was victorious over Dalia Kasseb in the race. Owens won by 2,199 votes.



The city council race became contentious during the general election when allegations of anti-Muslim sentiment seeped into the race.



Kasseb believed she was maligned online because she is a practicing Muslim.



KHOU 11 spoke with Kasseb early last month when she claimed she was targeted by a Pearland ISD school board member and former city council member online.



Kasseb said the men re-posted an article by the publication The Atlantic, entitled “How American Muslims are trying to take back their government,” and made independent commentary on the article relating it to the Owens/Kasseb city council race.

