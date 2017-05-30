Recent revelations about Jared Kushner could impact his influence with Trump

(CBS NEWS) -- CBS News has confirmed Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, discussed setting up back-channel communications between the Trump transition team and Russia during a December meeting. President Trump told the New York Times that he has "total confidence in him."

But the negative stories surrounding Kushner last week could impact his influence with the president.

Kushner is a constant presence alongside his father-in-law, wearing several hats as a family member with the ear of the president of the United States to a policy adviser who led a recent $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, reports CBS News correspondent Juliana Goldman.

"If you can't produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can," Mr. Trump said to Kushner on the eve of his presidential inauguration.



The president has positioned Kushner as a senior adviser and tasked him with some of the most sensitive issues he wants to fast track. Kushner's portfolio includes trying to secure Middle East peace to leading the White House office of "American innovation."

His contacts with Russia are now making headlines, but he's also been a main point of contact with other foreign officials in Mexico, China and Canada.

"Qualification number one, Trump trusts him," New York Times reporter Sharon LaFraniere said.

