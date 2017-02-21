KHOU
Protesters demand town hall with Sen. Ted Cruz

About 250 people in Houston on Tuesday protested outside of Ted Cruz's office demanding a public town hall.

February 21, 2017

HOUSTON - Protesters demanding an audience with Senator Ted Cruz say they will hold rallies outside his office every week until he agrees to a town hall meeting.

Air 11 was over a downtown rally of about 250 people Tuesday. Senator Cruz was upstairs in his office at the time.

Cruz agreed to meet with a small group of constituents. Those inside said the meeting was “cordial.”

