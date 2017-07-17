President Trump's six-month approval rating sets record low

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Cabinet Room of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY (CBS NEWS) -- On Thursday, President Trump will mark six months in office with the lowest approval rating of any president going back 70 years.

A new national poll out Sunday shows just 36 percent of Americans approve of Mr. Trump's job performance so far.

Mr. Trump's disapproval rating has jumped to 58 percent.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump shrugged off the poor grades with a tweet that read: "The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!"

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Protesters opposed to the U.S. Women's Open being held at Mr. Trump's golf course, took their message the roads of Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend.

But, Sunday morning, Mr. Trump thanked his supporters and accused so-called fake news media of scorning his son.

Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women's U.S. Open. Very cool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting at Trump Tower last year, which included top campaign staff and Russians linked to the Kremlin, is being scrutinized in Washington.

Vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Mark Warner, spoke to CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"Very troubling. And obviously moves our whole investigation to another level," Senator Warner said on the Trump Jr. revelation.

