President Trump delivers weekly address

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Super Bowl Live at capacity, fans turned away Saturday night
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
-
FInstagram for web
-
Justice Dept. files appeal of federal judge's ruling halting the Trump travel ban
-
Taking a deeper look at the Texas-Mexico Border
-
Cracking down on sex trafficking
-
FWISD Coking death
-
Working out the kinks at Club Nomadic
-
Club Nomadic opens for first time Thursday
-
Saturday's 10pm forecast update with Blake Mathews
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in HoustonFeb. 4, 2017, 4:08 p.m.
-
HPD: Restaurant owner shoots at suspected robbers, 1 killedFeb. 5, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
-
Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately…Feb. 5, 2017, 6:39 a.m.