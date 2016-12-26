KHOU
Close

President-elect Donald Trump could soon make over 100 judicial appointments

CBS News , KHOU 11:24 AM. CST December 26, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump will likely have the chance to make over 100 judicial appointments, the Washington Post reports.

Mr. Trump will inherit an estimated 103 such vacancies throughout federal and district courts, allowing him and his Republican allies to reshape the judiciary with dozens of lifetime appointments. President Barack Obama only inherited 54 such vacancies from his predecessor, President George W. Bush.

The prospect of judicial appointments is thought to have helped mobilize Republicans behind Mr. Trump, particularly among conservative evangelical Christians.

Tap here to read more on CBSNews.com,


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories