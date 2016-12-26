President-elect Donald Trump could soon make over 100 judicial appointments

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a thank you rally in Ladd-Peebles Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo: Mark Wallheiser, 2016 Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump will likely have the chance to make over 100 judicial appointments, the Washington Post reports.

Mr. Trump will inherit an estimated 103 such vacancies throughout federal and district courts, allowing him and his Republican allies to reshape the judiciary with dozens of lifetime appointments. President Barack Obama only inherited 54 such vacancies from his predecessor, President George W. Bush.

The prospect of judicial appointments is thought to have helped mobilize Republicans behind Mr. Trump, particularly among conservative evangelical Christians.

Tap here to read more on CBSNews.com,