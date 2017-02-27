Poll: Majority think news media has been too critical of Trump

(Photo: Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) - A majority of people in the United States say they think the press has been too critical of President Trump since he won the election last November, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey.

The poll found 51 percent said the media has been too critical while 41 percent said the press has been mostly fair and objective. Six percent said the media hasn’t been critical enough.

Over half, 53 percent, also said they think that the “news media and other elites” are exaggerating problems by the Trump administration because they feel uncomfortable and threatened by the changes Mr. Trump represents. By contrast, 45 percent said they disagreed with that assessment.

