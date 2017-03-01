Political science professor discusses Trump's 1st address to Congress

President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Millions of people tuned in Tuesday night to watch President Donald Trump deliver his first address to Congress. As usual, there were opinions from both Democrats and Republicans, but KENS 5 reporter Phil Anaya sat down with a political analyst for a neutral opinion of the speech.

Dr. Robert Marbut is currently a political science professor at Northwest Vista College, but before that, he served under both a Democrat and Republican. He worked for Henry Cisneros and President George H. W. Bush.

Marbut said that it’s been a long time since there has been a presidential speech to Congress with so much anticipation. He said that part of that has to do with the president’s historically low approval rating at the beginning of the job.

Marbut was, overall, very pleased by the president’s address, especially since Trump appeared to stick to the script. Marbut said that only time will tell if Trump can stay so disciplined.

