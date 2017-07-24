Police, sheriffs join opposition to Texas bathroom bill

DALLAS – Police chiefs and sheriff’s deputies from the largest cities and counties in the state will publicly announce on Tuesday their opposition to the controversial bathroom bill.

Maj. Ruben Ramirez from Dallas Police, will join chiefs from Austin Police, Houston Police, San Antonio Police and deputies from Harris and El Paso counties on the south steps of the state capitol at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

They’re among 15 law enforcement executives, sexual assault experts and survivors who will say SB 3, the bathroom bill, will “not keep people safe and call on Texas lawmakers to reject discriminatory legislation,” according to an announcement promoting the news conference.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both back a bathroom bill which, if passed, would require people to use the public toilet of their biological sex.

Opponents, including hundreds of the state’s biggest businesses, say such legislation would discriminate against transgender people and is unenforceable.

The Texas Association of Business launched radio ads on Monday trying to convince moderate Republicans in the House to oppose the bill.

One of the ads airing on 26 North Texas radio stations talks about the Dallas Cowboys possibly losing the 2018 NFL Draft if the bill becomes law.

A spokesman for the Dallas Cowboys, at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., said the team would not comment on the legislation.

But the NFL is against the bill saying it would discriminate against some of its fans.

Denton County's Chamber of Commerce is among the new opponents, as well. It sent a letter to lawmakers saying $176-million in tourism to that city is on the line if they pass the bathroom bill.

The Association of American Law Schools announced it will move its 2018 convention from Austin to Chicago next year because of the bathroom bill and sanctuary cities law that passed.

The full senate could vote on the bathroom bill as early as Tuesday. It’s likely to pass out of that chamber along party lines. What happens to the bill in the House remains uncertain. Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, is a vocal opponent of the bill.

