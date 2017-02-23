Pence condemns damage at Jewish cemetery as a 'vile act of vandalism'

ST. LOUIS (CBS NEWS) - Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday visited the Jewish cemetery in St. Louis where almost 200 gravestones were damaged earlier this week, calling it a “vile act of vandalism” that the administration condemns “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Speaking just yesterday President Trump called this a horrible and painful act. And so it was,” he said. “That along with other recent threats to Jewish Community Centers around the country – he declared it all a sad reminder of all the work that still needs to be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil. We condemn this vile act of vandalism and those that perpetrate it in the strongest possible terms.”

Pence’s visit to the cemetery was an unannounced stop on a scheduled trip to tour a local factory and discuss the economy. His comments come a day after President Donald Trump spoke out against recent threats on Jewish community centers, saying the U.S. must challenge “bigotry, intolerance and hatred.”

“This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms,” the president said after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

MORE: Expand this story & read more at CBSNEWS.com

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved