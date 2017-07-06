Office of Government Ethics director resigns

Walter Shaub announced he would leave the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday, July 19

(CBS NEWS) -- The director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub Jr., announced Thursday he will resign before the end of his term.

Shaub announced he would leave the office on Wednesday, July 19.

In May, the White House positioned itself to block the disclosure by the ethics office of ethics waivers granted to dozens of former lobbyists now working in the White House, according to a New York Times report. The Trump administration sent Shaub a letter challenging his authority to request copies of waivers. In response, Shaub said, "I have never seen anything like it," and according to the Times, he did not intend to comply. Later, the White House backed down.

Shaub, an Obama appointee, was already in his fifth and final year of the job, but his term was not scheduled to end until January 2018.

Shortly before President Trump's inauguration, Shaub urged Mr. Trump to sell all of his assets or place them in a blind trust. When he announced he would move his assets into a trust controlled by his two oldest sons, Shaub called the plan "wholly inadequate."

