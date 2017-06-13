Northam wins Democratic nomination for Va. governor

RICHMOND, VA (AP) - Ralph Northam has won the Democratic nomination in Virginia's closely watched race for governor, defeating an insurgent challenger backed by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Northam beat former congressman Tom Perriello, with most polls reporting Tuesday. The lieutenant governor secured victory thanks in part to his longer time on the campaign trail and fundraising advantage.

Northam had the support of the state Democratic Party's core constituencies, including teachers groups and African-American political and religious leaders. Northam had particularly strong support from some abortion rights and gun control groups, advocates from two areas where Perriello had baggage from past votes in Congress.

Tonight, we're one step closer to building a Virginia that works for everyone—no matter who you are, no matter where you're from. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/xPA2n8P7aB — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) June 14, 2017

On the Republican side, the race remains too close to call between Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year, and the contest could serve as a preview to 2018's midterm elections.

