No rep? No problem. Austin residents holding town halls regardless

AUSTIN, Texas -- The U.S. Congress is in recess this week, yet none of the six Austin-area Representatives have held public meetings with their constituents.

But that isn't stopping residents from hosting their own town hall meetings.

"We feel like this is not a normal president, these are not normal times and we'd like to have a town hall sooner," said Ricardo Guerrero, an organizer with Indivisible TX-17 Congressional District.

Guerrero and his group of District 17 voters organized a town hall meeting on the Feb. 22 and had nearly 150 constituents gather in Pflugerville to talk with Representative Flores.

"The reason to do this even without our rep," Guerrero said, "is to say 'look Representative Flores, we have lots of your constituents who want to talk with you. We have questions. We will treat you respectfully. Please meet with us.'"

KVUE's Jason Puckett reached out to Representative Flores whose office responded with the following:

"Congressman Flores was invited to participate in a town hall organized by Indivisible TX-17, an initiative based on the principles outlined in the Indivisible Guide, which was developed by former Democratic congressional staffers to resist the Trump agenda. This meeting was scheduled with little advance notice to our office. The Congressman will be unable to participate in the event due to a scheduling conflict.

“In accordance with his longstanding practice of conducting multiple town hall events per year, Congressman Flores is scheduling town hall events in mid-April, shortly after the House of Representatives passes its annual federal budget. This timing allows constituents to receive an overview of the House-passed federal budget, the document which best sets forth the policy visions of the House. In addition, the timing of these events allows a tangible discussion of the first 100 days of the 115th Congress and the Trump administration. As always, the exact dates, times and formats of the events will be announced two to three weeks prior to the events in order to provide constituents advance notice to participate.”

But Representative Flores is not alone. Of the Austin-area Representatives, only Rep. Lloyd Doggett has held any town hall meetings recently and that was back in January.

His office also added that:

"Congressman Doggett held a healthcare town hall on Jan. 28 and he will hold others on March 5 and 6."

Of the other four, Representatives Roger Williams and Lamar Smith's offices did not respond to requests for comment

Representative John Carter's office said that the Rep is busy on the US-Mexico border this week with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. His office officially wrote:

"As chairman of homeland Security Appropriations it's very important to see firsthand...this was an awesome opportunity to go along with Sen. Cornyn and Speaker Ryan to get an actual look at what takes place at our border. It's very important to see first hand the challenges facing our border patrol agents and securing our nation."

His office added that Rep. Carter plans to have meetings in the near future.

Representative Michael McCaul's office responded with the following:

"Thank you for reaching out. The Chairman will not be hosting a town hall this week. We will host a telephone town hall in a couple of weeks because we have learned throughout the years we are able to reach more people this way."

As of Wednesday night, Representatives McCaul, Flores, Carter, Williams and Smith all had "town hall" meetings set up without their confirmed attendance.

(© 2017 KVUE)