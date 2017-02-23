No rep? No problem. Austin residents holding town halls regardless

AUSTIN, Texas -- The U.S. Congress is in recess this week, yet none of the six Austin-area Representatives have held public meetings with their constituents.
But that isn't stopping residents from hosting their own town hall meetings.
"We feel like this is not a normal president, these are not normal times and we'd like to have a town hall sooner," said Ricardo Guerrero, an organizer with Indivisible TX-17 Congressional District.
Guerrero and his group of District 17 voters organized a town hall meeting on the Feb. 22 and had nearly 150 constituents gather in Pflugerville to talk with Representative Flores.
"The reason to do this even without our rep," Guerrero said, "is to say 'look Representative Flores, we have lots of your constituents who want to talk with you. We have questions. We will treat you respectfully. Please meet with us.'"
KVUE's Jason Puckett reached out to Representative Flores whose office responded with the following:
"Congressman Flores was invited to participate in a town hall organized by Indivisible TX-17, an initiative based on the principles outlined in the Indivisible Guide, which was developed by former Democratic congressional staffers to resist the Trump agenda. This meeting was scheduled with little advance notice to our office. The Congressman will be unable to participate in the event due to a scheduling conflict.
But Representative Flores is not alone. Of the Austin-area Representatives, only Rep. Lloyd Doggett has held any town hall meetings recently and that was back in January.
His office also added that:
"Congressman Doggett held a healthcare town hall on Jan. 28 and he will hold others on March 5 and 6."
Of the other four, Representatives Roger Williams and Lamar Smith's offices did not respond to requests for comment
Representative John Carter's office said that the Rep is busy on the US-Mexico border this week with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. His office officially wrote:
