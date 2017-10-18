NFL will continue to allow players to kneel during anthem

K'Waun Williams #24, Arik Armstead #91 and Eli Harold #57 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel while holding their hands over their chest during the national anthem before playing against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 15, 2017. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke out Tuesday evening in a very brief press update following an annual meeting with NFL players and owners at the league's headquarters in New York City.

Goodell was asked during the briefing if NFL players were told to commit to standing during the national anthem, he answered: "We did not ask for that."

Earlier Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that 11 owners and more than a dozen players convened and one of the topics of conversation was enhancing the players' platforms for speaking out on social issues. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said the session was "constructive" while Colts defensive called it "positive."

"We heard what they had to say and they heard us," Ross said. "It's open talks and that's a good thing."

"Very little of the meeting was about the actual anthem," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "We were really more talking about solutions and how we get the results that we want to get."

The meeting came amid ongoing protests by NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem in protest -- something former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kicked off in 2016.

