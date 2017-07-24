White House slams Rep. Adam Schiff for his TV appearances

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives to talk with reporters about the recent disclosure of a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign in the Capitol Visitors Center July 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Schiff said it was troubling that the Trump campaign did not tell the FBI that a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer reached out to them with an offer of information that would help their campaign against Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

Does Rep. Adam Schiff spend too much time on TV?

On Monday, the White House attacked the California congressman, who is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, for all the time he's spent giving television interviews.

His 123 national television interviews have totaled more than 14 hours of time on air since January, the Washington Free Beacon reported per a tracking report provided to the White House. The story does not specify the origin of the report.

The report could be the origin of the president's knock on Schiff Monday morning: "Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into 'Russia,' spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!"

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

The congressman replied on Twitter, "With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office."

With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office. https://t.co/NvZydYbnyW — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 24, 2017

The White House blasted the Beacon story Monday afternoon, saying, "It really makes you wonder where Rep. Schiff is finding the time to actually do his day job of representing his Congressional district."

The Republican National Committee also used the numbers to attack Schiff.

"Rep. Schiff hasn’t been shy about putting himself in front of a TV camera every chance he can get, and the numbers are really adding up," the RNC wrote in an email. "It’s a wonder when he finds the time to interview witnesses and review documents…"

Schiff's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

