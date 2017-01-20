Which lawmakers are staying away from the inauguration?

More than 65 Democratic lawmakers said they would stay away from the inaugural of President Donald Trump on Friday. Most of the lawmakers said they supported statements last Friday by Rep. John Lewis (D-5th Ga.) during a Meet The Press interview.
In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.
Here's a list of the lawmakers who have announced they would not be attending the inauguration.
John Lewis (D-5th Georgia)
"I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right," Lewis said on 'Meet The Press."
Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-40th California)
"I thought long and hard about attending the inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values," Roybal-Allard said in a statement.
Mark Takano (D-41st California)
Yvette Clarke (D-11th New York)
Ted Lieu (D-33rd California)
“I respect Members of Congress who choose to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump or choose not to, just as I respect Members of Congress who attended or did not attend the two Inaugurations of President Barack Obama. I view this as a personal decision because no votes are being taken and no policies will be enacted at this ceremony. While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made.”
“Trump--who lost the popular vote--has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.”
“I can only hope that Trump will govern differently than he has campaigned. For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis."
Jerrold Nadler (D-17th New York)
Raul Grijalva (D-7th Arizona)
John Conyers (D-13th Michigan)
Mark DeSaulnier (D-11th California)
Nydia Velazquez (D-7th New York)
Kurt Schrader (D-5th Oregon)
“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Friday. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”
William Lacy Clay (D-1st Missouri)
According to his spokesman, Clay would not be attending the inauguration but would be back in his district speaking to school children.
Barbara Lee (D-13th California)
Jose Serrano (D-15th New York)
Judy Chu (D-27th California)
Luis Gutierrez (D-4th Illinois)
"Mr. Speaker, let me tell you where I will not be on inauguration day. I will not be here or outside at the inauguration ceremony."
Jared Huffman (D-2nd California)
Katherine Clark (D-5th Massachusetts)
Earl Blumenauer (D-3rd Oregon)
Adriano Espaillat (D-13th New York)
Pramila Jayapal (D-7th Washington)
“When I announced last week that I would not be attending the inauguration, I did not undertake the decision lightly. I had hoped in the days following the election that we would see a President-elect who broke from his campaign rhetoric and worked to unite the American people.
“Instead, we have seen this President-elect continue to use language and take actions that demean our history and our heroes, and undermine our democracy. His Cabinet appointments underscore the grave threat to our country that his presidency represents. Appointments of people such as Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions and Andrew Pudzer threaten the very fabric of our country and the institutions that these men and women will lead. The continued promises to create a Muslim registry, to repeal DACA, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, and punish women for abortions, fly in the face of our 7th District values.
“If I had any doubts about my decision, however, my resolve has only strengthened in the past few days as I watched Donald Trump’s response to one of our country’s great civil rights icons and a personal hero of mine, Congressman John Lewis. With Donald Trump’s tweet, he himself has inflamed the situation and now two dozen of my colleagues will also not be attending the inauguration. It has become a boycott.
“On inauguration day, I look forward to being with my constituents right here in the district, and then flying to Washington D.C. to get to work on the business that is ahead.”
Mark Pocan (D-2nd Wisconsin)
Marcia Fudge (D-11th Ohio)
Maxine Waters (D-43rd California)
Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th New Jersey)
Zoe Lofgren (D-19th California)
I acknowledge the fact that is the incoming president, but I'm not in the mood to celebrate that fact," Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.
Frederica Wilson (D-24th Florida)
Wilson had always planned on not attending the inauguration. She is going to be attending the wedding of her goddaughter instead.
“My constituents have been calling and emailing me, asking me not to go to the inauguration,” Wilson told reporters in Miami on Monday. “They’re disturbed.”
Adam Smith (D-9th Washington)
Smith told 11Alive's Seattle sister station KING-TV he would be spending the day working out of his Washington state office and meeting with his constituents.
Keith Ellison (D-5th Minnesota)
Peter DeFazio (D-4th Oregon)
DeFazio, the dean of the Oregon delegation, told Oregon Public Broadcasting he would not be at the inaugural, but in a statement said that it is typical for him because he usually avoids "pomp and circumstance events in Washington."
Raul Ruiz (D-36th California)
Ruiz told our sister newspaper property, the Desert Sun on Monday that while he respects the office, Trump has not shown such respect.
“A real president doesn't attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz said. “A real president doesn't insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him. A real president doesn't use the office to make millions more for his own wealth or his family's wealth.”
Alcee Hastings (D-20th Florida)
“I have decided to boycott the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration.
“President-elect Trump has done little to prove that he is ready to lead this country. Instead, he continues to champion divisiveness. The office of the President is not endowed with unquestioned loyalty, and it is the obligation of each and every American to speak out against injustices however big or small. I cannot play a part in normalizing the countless offensive comments that he has made throughout the past year."
Dwight Evans (D-2nd Pennsylvania)
Anthony Brown (D-4th Maryland)
Don Beyer (D-8th Virginia)
Steve Cohen (D-9th Tennessee)
John Yarmuth (D-3rd Kentucky)
Karen Bass (D-37th California)
Jerry McNerney (D-9th California)
“I will not be attending the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on January 20th. Instead, I will be in my district serving my constituents, as I was elected to do.
“The election of Mr. Trump lacks legitimacy due to Russian hacking, which Mr. Trump encouraged, the FBI’s biased involvement, and other irregularities, and I cannot sanction the inauguration by attending the ceremony. However, because I support the peaceful transition of power and respect the office of the presidency, I will work with the new administration when possible to deliver for my district and move our country forward.”
Juan Vargas (D-51st California)
Brendan Boyle (D-13th Pennsylvania)
Chellie Pingree (D-1st Maine)
Ruben Gallego (D-7th Arizona)
Tony Cardenas (D-29th California)
Al Green (D-9th Texas)
“Today, we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; on Friday, President-elect Trump will be sworn-in. For some time, I have been hearing from many constituents with varying points of view on the question of whether I will attend the inauguration. My response is Dr. King was right when he indicated: On some issues ‘cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But, conscience asks the question, is it right? And there comes a time when we must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because it is right.’
“I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do.”
Carol Shea-Porter (D-1st New Hampshire)
Darren Soto (D-9th Florida)
"I have a long history of working across the aisle and will continue to do so in Congress. However, I am deeply disappointed with President-Elect Donald Trump's attacks against civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis and will not be attending the Inauguration as a result."
Bennie Thompson (D-2nd Mississippi)
Alma Adams (D-12th North Carolina)
G.K. Butterfield (D-1st North Carolina)
Lloyd Doggett (D-35th Texas)
Mike Doyle (D-14th Pennsylvania)
Joaquin Castro (D-20th Texas)
“Every American should respect the office of the presidency and the fact that Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States. But winning an election does not mean a man can show contempt for millions of Americans and then expect those very people to celebrate him.
“I come from a family and a place, Texas, where respect is a fundamental value – respect for people regardless of what they look like, where they were born, or whether they share your view of the world. Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans. His attack on civil rights hero John Lewis is the latest example.
“I will not attend this year’s inauguration ceremony. However, I will be in Washington to greet constituents who are traveling to our nation's capital for the proceedings. I respect their choice to attend.”
Donald Payne Jr. (D-10th New Jersey)
Louise Slaughter (D-25th New York)
“I take the privilege of serving as a member of Congress seriously, so this was not an easy decision. Congressman John Lewis and I came to Congress at the same time, and he has become like a brother to me. He came to Rochester late last year and visited the convent where nuns from Rochester saved his life on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. For all that he’s stood for all these years, I’m happy to stand with him. As tough as this decision is, I was sent to Washington to get things done, which is why I will be working with the president-elect in the years ahead to move my district and our nation forward."
Jamie Raskin (D-8th Maryland)
“For the last couple of weeks, I have assumed that I would attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, obviously not to show any support for his politics but as a gesture of constitutionalism, simply to witness the peaceful transfer of power from President Obama to the new administration. But, as the hour approaches, I realize that I cannot bring myself to go. I wish that these were normal times and that I could sit and applaud the normal workings of government as I did when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was inaugurated in 2015 in Annapolis.
“But these are not normal times and I cannot pretend as if they are. The moral and political legitimacy of this presidency are in the gravest doubt. I cannot get over Trump’s refusal to deal seriously with the constitutional problems caused by his business entanglements with foreign governments and corporations. I cannot get past his stubborn denial of the enormity of Russia’s efforts to sabotage and undermine our presidential election (regardless of the victor). I cannot stomach his relentless trafficking in bigotry, misogyny and fear. And I am outraged and confounded by his continuing provocations against civil rights heroes, such as my colleague the great Congressman John Lewis, union leaders and other individual citizens. Given these dynamics and given that one can never have any confidence in what Trump might say or tweet, I cannot risk my presence at his inauguration being interpreted as any kind of endorsement of the normality of our situation. I will not attend the inauguration. I do not rejoice in this decision or take pride in it, any more than I would rejoice or take pride in going; the inauguration ceremony is just a fact of life now, and we must all deal with it as best we can. I am afraid that these kinds of searing moral and political conflicts are our destiny for a while.”
Peter Visclosky (D-1st Indiana)
Visclosky has not attended inauguration ceremonies since 2001, and this year is no different, according to a report from Wednesday's Chicago Tribune.
"I historically have not attended inauguration ceremonies, and will not be attending the ceremony this Friday," Visclosky said, in a statement Tuesday.
Daniel Lipinski (D-3rd Illinois)
In a statement, Lipinski says he would prefer to work in his district and spend time with his wife rather than watch the ceremony in D.C.
Gerry Connolly (D-11th Virginia)
Jan Schakowsky (D-9th Illinois)
Bobby Rush (D-1st Illinois)
According to the Chicago Tribune, Rush will not attend the inauguration due to his wife's hospitalization.
Mike Quigley (D-5th Illinois)
In a statement, a Quigley spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune he "fully supports the peaceful transfer of power, but has chosen to spend the ... week with those who have elected him."
Grace Napolitano (D-32nd California)
The Los Angeles Times says Napolitano will not attend the inauguration.
Grace Meng (D-6th New York)
“With just days before his inauguration, I had hoped that President-elect Trump would put an end to his inflammatory rhetoric. But obviously that pivot has not occurred.
I have heard from many constituents and I thought long and hard about this decision. I respect the office of the President and our nation’s peaceful transfer of power.
But the President-elect must get the message that his antagonistic and divisive comments are unacceptable. We cannot tolerate attacks on women, minorities or a civil rights icon.
We need a leader who will bring our country together, and live up to the dignity and honor of the Oval Office.
I look forward to welcoming constituents who travel to Washington, D.C. for this weekend’s festivities, and to engaging the new Administration in policy discussions once it has been finalized. I will work with Mr. Trump whenever possible, but this weekend I march.”
Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-At Large DC)
Norton is recovering from surgery, and as such will not attend the inauguration.
Michael Capuano (D-7th Massachusetts)
Donald McEachin (D-4th Virginia)
“I have never seen a campaign that was based so much on hatred. I have never seen a campaign where a foreign power intervened to get one candidate elected and where the candidate did not even acknowledge, let alone condemn this behavior. I'm not sure what there is to celebrate.
“The continued hatred and insults even long after the campaign is over, is unacceptable. He should have begun to bring people together the day after the election, and he has not started yet. I have a train ticket, but unfortunately, it has come to this.
“The comments about John Lewis were just the final example. He insults and denigrates a man who is a true hero, who has dedicated his life to civil rights, human rights and equal justice, who has shed blood for these values.
“I simply cannot participate in this celebration of pomp, pageantry and parade.
“The train ticket will go unused. Instead I will be in the district, as I have been all week, interacting with constituents and the community. On Friday morning, I will be with the Governor and the National Park Service to announce their grant to Third Street Bethel AME Church. As I have said repeatedly during the campaign, my focus is on my constituents."
Terri Sewell (D-7th Alabama)
Alan Lowenthal (D-47th California)
“This has been a difficult decision for me as I have the utmost respect for the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of executive power embodied in the inauguration.
"However, President-elect Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. John Lewis were beyond the pale and served as a tipping point which made me re-evaluate my original intention to attend."
Albio Sires (D-8th New Jersey)
According to a spokesperson for Sires, the New Jersey congressman will not be attending the inauguration because he is under the weather.
Filemon Vela (D-34th Texas)
