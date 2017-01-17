What's on Donald Trump's inauguration luncheon menu?

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steak and ice cream will be on the menu for Donald Trump’s first meal as president.

OK, it's a very fancy steak and ice cream, along with Maine lobster, chocolate soufflé, and several upscale California wines that will be featured at the inaugural luncheon, set to take place inside the Capitol right after Trump takes the oath and delivers his first presidential address.

By tradition, the luncheon is hosted by lawmakers on the congressional inaugural committee, which is charged with planning Friday’s pomp and circumstance. Organizers said they expect about 200 guests to join the new president in Statuary Hall for the feast, including members of the Supreme Court and Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

“The inaugural luncheon provides an opportunity for members of both parties to come together and, in the same spirit of all our Inaugural events, show the world how uniquely American we are in our peaceful transfer of power,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the congressional inaugural committee, said in a statement Tuesday.

The meal will begin with Maine lobster and gulf shrimp, served with saffron sauce and peanut crumble, according to the committee. The entrée is Angus beef — not Trump steaks — with a dark chocolate and juniper jus. For dessert, guests will dig into chocolate soufflé and cherry vanilla ice cream.

Despite Trump’s abstinence from alcohol, other guests will get to sip two California wines and end the meal with a champagne made in California.

“The wines were made by several of the Golden State’s prominent winemakers, and complement the flavors in each of the luncheon dishes,” according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies statement.

After the lunch, the committee will give Trump and incoming Vice President Mike Pence a gift: hand-cut, etched crystal bowls made by Lenox for the 2017 inauguration. The bowl for Trump will feature an illustration of the White House on one side and the Jefferson Memorial on the other. Pence’s gift will be adorned with an illustration of the U.S. Capitol on one side and the Lincoln Memorial on the other.

USA TODAY