Under Armour CEO quits President Trump's job council over Charlottesville rally response

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said late Monday he's stepping down from President Trump's manufacturing job council, joining Merck in distancing his company from the administration following Trump's widely criticized response to white nationalists' rally at Charlottesville.

"We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing," Plank said in a statement. "However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics."

Plank's statement follows Merck CEO Ken Frazier's move earlier in the day to step down from the council "as a matter of personal conscience."

Frazier's resignation prompted angry responses from Trump on Twitter. In the morning, Trump tweeted that Frazier's response would give him "more time to lower ripoff drug prices."

Trump stepped up his Twitter criticism the pharmaceutical giant and Frazier later in the afternoon, hours after his delayed denunciation of specific racist hate groups involved in the weekend's tragedy.

Plank said he joined the council "to have an active seat at the table" for discussions on how to spur manufacturing jobs.

"I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council," he said. "I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion."

