BURLINGTON, Vt. — Six months into President Donald Trump's tenure, pictures of him and his vice president are absent from the walls of federal courthouses.

In fact, the official portraits are not hanging in any federal buildings, according to Patrick Sclafani, regional spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration. The agency manages about 1,600 federal buildings.

Why? Because the agency hasn't received the official portraits from the U.S. Government Publishing Office yet, Sclafani said in an email.

Since Trump's inauguration in January, two spaces near the elevators in the courthouse here where President Barack Obama's and Vice President Joe Biden's portraits once hung remain blank.

The official photos have been snapped, but the White House hasn't given them to the Government Publishing Office.

"GPO is standing by to reproduce copies of the president and the vice president's photos for official use," agency spokesman Gary Somerset said. But he doesn't know when the agency will get the files.

White House spokesman Tyler Ross said Tuesday he would look into the matter but hadn't gotten back to the Burlington Free Press by 4 p.m. ET.

If you're looking for a couple of presidential pictures hanging in Vermont federal buildings, you'll have to settle for the unofficial versions:

• In Swanton, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has a portrait of Trump taken during his inauguration in its lobby. Spokesman Sean Smith said agency officials directed offices to display the photo until the official portrait comes out.

• In White River Junction, staff printed, framed and hung a photo of the president and VA Secretary David Shulkin after veterans noticed the blank walls, public affairs officer Katherine Tang said.

"We wanted to make sure that their experience was a positive one," Tang said.

Trump is not the only president whose portraits have been slow out of the chute, according to The Hill. President Clinton's pictures took a year to be distributed to more than 7,000 agencies and office buildings.

