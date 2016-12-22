Trump urges veto of U.N. Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City September 25, 2016. TRUMP CAMPAIGN PHOTO

(CBS NEWS) -- Donald Trump is urging the Obama administration to veto Thursday a United Nations Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate stop to the building of settlements on occupied land that Palestinians are claiming for a future state.

“The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed,” the president-elect said on Twitter and Facebook early Thursday morning.

His transition team released a statement saying the resolution “puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations,” the statement reads.

