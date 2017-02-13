Trump to talk trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

WASHINGTON — Canadian
Trump's pledge to re-work the
On the campaign trail, Trump regularly attacked NAFTA as a bad trade deal that sent U.S. jobs to Mexico and Canada.
"President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA," said a White House statement announcing withdrawal from a proposed major trade deal, the
The new president has already clashed with the other NAFTA partner, Mexico, though much of that involves Trump's planned border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trudeau has signaled he is open to re-working NAFTA, but also defended the two-decade-old pact as a victory for all sides.
"Strong Canada-US ties help the middle class in both our countries," the prime minister tweeted last week. "Monday, I'll meet @realDonaldTrump in DC to keep working for that goal."
Trudeau, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrived at the White House shortly before 11 a.m. ET.
After an Oval Office meeting, Trump and Trudeau will attend what each side is billing as a major act of bilateral cooperation: A "roundtable discussion" on "the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders." Presidential daughter
Trump and Trudeau also have a "working lunch" prior to a news conference at which trade is again expected to become a major topic.
