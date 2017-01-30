Trump to announce Supreme Court choice Tuesday evening

Saturday's order from the Supreme Court overturns an appeals court decision a day earlier that blocked the Arizona law. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night. Trump tweeted Monday that he has "made my decision" and will announce it Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

