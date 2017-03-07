KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Trump surprises kids on first day of White House tours since inauguration

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , KHOU 4:09 PM. CST March 07, 2017

On the first day 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was open to the public since Donald Trump took office, the president surprised tourists on a White House tour.

Per Tuesday pool reports, a group of nearly 100 people were gathered off the East Room when the president appeared. The tour group, many of whom were 5th grade students from Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala., cheered. Trump then gestured for someone to come forward, resulting in a hug with 10-year-old Jack Cornish.

"Work hard, everybody, work hard," Trump told the group.

The scene happened to play out right next to the official portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The White House Visitors Office had been closed since inauguration.

"I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year," first lady Melania Trump said in a statement. "The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation's most recognizable landmark."

The public tours, which take place Tuesday through Saturday, must be requested through members of Congress and requests can be made up to three months in advance.

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories