Trump surprises kids on first day of White House tours since inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Jack Cornish, 10, a White House visitor in a corridor of the White House while a portrait of Hillary Clinton hangs on the wall, March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC . (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

On the first day 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was open to the public since Donald Trump took office, the president surprised tourists on a White House tour.

Per Tuesday pool reports, a group of nearly 100 people were gathered off the East Room when the president appeared. The tour group, many of whom were 5th grade students from Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala., cheered. Trump then gestured for someone to come forward, resulting in a hug with 10-year-old Jack Cornish.

"Work hard, everybody, work hard," Trump told the group.

The scene happened to play out right next to the official portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The White House Visitors Office had been closed since inauguration.

"I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year," first lady Melania Trump said in a statement. "The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation's most recognizable landmark."

The public tours, which take place Tuesday through Saturday, must be requested through members of Congress and requests can be made up to three months in advance.

USA Today