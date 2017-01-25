Trump seeking 'major investigation' on voter fraud

US President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

(CBS NEWS) -- Seeming to double down on unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election, President Trump said Wednesday that he would be calling for further investigation into the issue.

He sent out two tweets early Wednesday morning asking for a “major” probe into “those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... even, those who registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).” Mr. Trump cited no evidence to prompt the investigation, but promised that based on the findings, “we will strengthen up voting procedures.”

Trump tweeted: I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!

The president has made similar false claims about the election before. On Monday, Mr. Trump pushed the falsehood to a small group of congressional leaders that 3 to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote.

When asked about the president’s belief at a White House briefing Tuesday with reporters, press secretary Sean Spicer said that “the president does believe that.”

“[Mr. Trump] has stated that before. I think he’s stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign,” Spicer said. “He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him.”

