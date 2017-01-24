KHOU
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: KHOU 11 Breaking News
Close

Trump says he will pick Supreme Court justice next week

David M Jackson , USA TODAY , KHOU 10:46 AM. CST January 24, 2017

WASHINGTON — Ahead of an afternoon meeting with Senate leaders, President Trump told reporters Tuesday he will likely nominate a new Supreme Court justice next week.

Trump's upcoming nomination to replace Justice Antonin Scalia will be the topic of his session with Senate leaders from both parties.

"The President has invited the Democratic Leader, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, and myself to the White House this afternoon to meet with him regarding the Supreme Court vacancy as part of his ongoing consultations with Members of the Senate," McConnell said in a floor statement. "I appreciate the President soliciting our advice on this important matter.”

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will conduct hearings on Trump's nominee.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories