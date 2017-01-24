Trump pick for budget director promises to cut debt, backs Medicare changes

WASHINGTON — The firebrand conservative congressman from South Carolina nominated to run
"I believe, as a matter of principle, that the debt is a problem that must be addressed sooner, rather than later," Rep.
While Republicans on the panel were generally supportive of Mulvaney's nomination,
"In my view the opinions and ideas of Mr. Mulvaney are way out of touch with what the American people want, and more importantly... way, way out of touch with what President Trump campaigned on," Sanders said. "It does not make sense to me a key adviser to the president having views directly in opposition to what the president campaigned on."
For example, Mulvaney testified that he would support means-testing Medicare benefits and raising the retirement age in order to save Medicare and Social Security for future generations.
"The only thing I know to do is to tell the president the truth," Mulvaney said.
Mulvaney also clarified that entitlement reforms he proposes would only affect people still working, not those currently on Medicare or Social Security.
"This is about trying to preserve those programs," he said.
Mulvaney was also confronted with questions about his failure to pay taxes on a babysitter he employed from 2000-2004 after he and his wife had triplets.
Mulvaney said the mistake was discovered two days after Trump nominated him for the OMB job, and he immediately took steps to correct it. He has paid $15,583 in back taxes, and will pay further penalties and interest once they are calculated.
"We made a mistake in my family... and we took every step to fix it," Mulvaney testified.
"(Mulvaney) has made it his life’s work to understand what is wrong with our government and is dedicated to fixing it," Graham said.
Mulvaney, 49, was just elected to his fourth term representing a conservative district in the Upstate region of South Carolina, along the border with North Carolina.
He is a founding member of the
"Part of fixing that problem also means taking a hard look at government waste…and then ending it. American taxpayers deserve a government that is efficient, effective, and accountable. American families earn their money honestly; they expect the government to spend it honestly. We owe them that much," Mulvaney said.
Trump nominated Mulvaney on Dec. 17.
Mulvaney's pursuit of spending cuts includes domestic and military programs.
In 2013, Mulvaney proposed an amendment to reduce the
That same year, he proposed cutting $20.4 billion in federal spending, including from the military, to pay for Hurricane Sandy disaster aid, but the amendment failed.
