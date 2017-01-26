Trump criticizes Chelsea Manning for criticizing Obama

President Trump hit Twitter early Thursday morning to attack soon-to-be-released hacker Chelsea Manning for criticizing President Obama.

"Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!" Trump said.

(Of course, the post also allowed Trump to echo the attack on his predecessor.)

Trump spent most of Obama's two terms as president criticizing him, including a multiyear campaign aimed at questioning Obama's birth in the United States.

The president reacted to a column that Manning — the U.S. Army private who provided classified information to WikiLeaks — wrote for the Guardian newspaper, criticizing the president who commuted his 35-year prison sentence.

"Barack Obama left behind hints of a progressive legacy," Manning wrote. "Unfortunately, despite his faith in our system and his positive track record on many issues over the last eight years, there have been very few permanent accomplishments."

The column comes a week after Obama's commutation order that allows Manning to leave prison in May.

