Trump announces his first news conference since July

President-elect Donald Trump, who canceled a news conference last month amid protests about his alleged conflicts of interest, said Tuesday he will take questions from reporters next week.

"I will be having a general news conference on ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you," Trump tweeted.

It would be his first formal news conference since July 27. No president-elect in the modern era has waited so long to hold a formal news conference, although Trump has answered questions from reporters in informal settings, including over the holiday break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump canceled a press conference scheduled for Dec. 15, one he had called to discuss plans on how his many business interests would be handled while he is in the White House.

Since then, Trump has said his sons will direct the family's business affairs, and that he will have nothing to do with his businesses while he is president.

The news conference scheduled for a week from Wednesday is "general" in nature, Trump said. He will likely face questions about whether his corporate plans comply with conflict of interest laws.

The news conference is scheduled for the day after President Obama is slated to deliver his farewell address.

