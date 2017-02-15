Trump and Netanyahu waver on support for two-state solution in Middle East

WASHINGTON — President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister
And that includes the so-called "two-state solution" that has been a hallmark of U.S. policy in the Middle East — and a source of friction between the Netanyahu government and Trump's predecessor,
Trump professed to be agnostic on the policy. "So I'm looking at two-state or the one-state," Trump said. "I was thinking for a while that the two-state was looking like the easier of the two."
He concluded that the matter is up to Israel and Palestine to decide. "I'm happy with the one they like best," he said.
The two-state solution calls for a negotiated settlement leading to a Palestinian nation alongside Israel, and it was the U.S. policy under both the Bush and Obama administrations. But with Trump stepping back, Netanyahu reasserted his position that a two-state solution can only happen under two conditions: The new Palestinian state must recognize Israel's legitimacy, and Israel must maintain security control of the West Bank.
And he suggested that the very "two-state" label was a hindrance to progress."Rather than deal with labels, I'd like to deal with substance," Netanyahu said.
Even as the two leaders made a public showing of solidarity, the Trump White House has been slow to distance itself from the policies of his predecessors in a number of areas, including:
► The location of the U.S. embassy. A 1995 law requires the president to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from
► The Iran nuclear deal. During the campaign, Trump threatened to "rip up" the agreement negotiated by the Obama administration and five other global powers with Iran to scale down its nuclear program. But even as the Trump administration has leveled new sanctions for Iran's missile tests, Trump has not made any moves to break the Obama-era agreement known as the
"I will do more to prevent Iran from ever developing, I mean ever, a nuclear weapon," he said.
► Israeli settlements. In an unexpected change in tone this month, the White House responded to continued Israeli settlements in the West Bank with a statement saying those settlements "may not be helpful" in resolving the
Netanyahu downplayed the significance of the issue, but pledged to work with Trump "so we don’t keep on bumping into each other all the time."
The two leaders also discussed counter-terrorism operations in the region. Trump has made defeating the terrorist group in
A Middle East peace agreement has eluded U.S. presidents for generations, but Trump — who lacks diplomatic experience but built a real estate empire — has said he thinks he can broker "the ultimate deal." He said Wednesday that he intends to get an earlier start than his predecessors, who mostly waited until their second terms to make it a foreign policy priority.
"As the president has made clear, his administration will work to achieve comprehensive agreement that would end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so that Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security," Spicer said.
Read more:
Netanyahu's visit to the Trump White House came at a time of turmoil. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday after Trump and others believed that he misled them about a phone conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Flynn had been a key player in the Trump administration's early overtures to Netanyahu's government. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported this month that Flynn's Israeli counterpart and the the chief of
But the Flynn resignation re-opened questions about the relationship between Trump and aides and the Russians, the subject of investigation by the FBI and congressional committees.
Trump and Netanyau are scheduled to hold a news conference before their meetings and a working lunch.
Netanyahu's visit makes him the fourth foreign leader to pay a call on Trump's White House, following
Trump has not spoken to officials with the
