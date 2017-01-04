Trump alleges delay in briefing on 'so-called' Russian hacking

Donald Trump repeated his skepticism of the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind cyberattacks meant to influence the presidential election in a tweet Tuesday announcing that an intelligence briefing on the matter had been delayed until Friday.

"The 'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" the president-elect tweeted.

NBC and CNN, citing intelligence officials, said the meeting had always been scheduled for Friday.

