Trump alleges delay in briefing on 'so-called' Russian hacking

Donald Trump repeated his skepticism of the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind cyberattacks meant to influence the presidential election in a tweet Tuesday announcing that an intelligence briefing on the matter had been delayed until Friday.
"The 'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" the president-elect tweeted.
NBC and CNN, citing intelligence officials, said the meeting had always been scheduled for Friday.
