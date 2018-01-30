Todd Ricketts to assume top fundraising post at the RNC

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Republican donor and businessman Todd Ricketts is expected to take over Steve Wynn's position as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, according to a Republican official with knowledge of the move.

Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul, resigned over the weekend, following allegations of sexual harassment.

Ricketts, whose family owns the Chicago Cubs, had been nominated by President Trump to the No. 2 position at the Commerce Department but later withdrew, citing the difficulty severing his business interests to comply with government ethics rules.

His father, J. Joe Ricketts, founded TD Ameritrade, and the family has been active in Republican politics for years. His brother Pete Ricketts is Nebraska governor.

