To end government shutdown, Pres. Trump suggests Senate use 'nuclear option'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House January 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — As the partial government shutdown stretches into its second day, President Trump brought up one of his favorite suggestions to break the logjam: End the Senate rule that requires 60 votes for legislation to pass.

Trump is calling on Republicans to invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to try to pass "real, long term" spending bill rather than continue funding the government through a short-term spending bill.

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

In the House, Republicans can pass legislation with only their own members because of the size of their majority — and they did so Thursday night to advance a spending measure to keep the government open.

However, a short-term spending bill fell short in the Senate, where Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority so passing most legislation requires bipartisan support. Even if the whole party sticks together, they need at least nine Democrats to get on board.

“If ordinary rules prevailed, the majority rules in the Senate, the government would be open as of today," Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said, when asked on CNN Sunday about Trump's call to change the rules. "It also responds to this constant criticism we hear – ‘Oh, you Republicans control the White House and the House and the Senate, why can’t you just fund the government?' "

"It takes 60 votes in the Senate," Mulvaney continued. "We cannot open the government without Senate Democrats' support."

The government ran out of funding at 12:01 Saturday morning, after the Senate blocked a continuing resolution that would have provided funding for four weeks and included an extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program.

But even though the 60-vote threshold makes it difficult for Republicans to pass their priorities, so far, there doesn't seem to be an appetite to get rid of the rule.

"The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation," David Popp, who is the spokesman for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told USA TODAY.

The final vote tally in the Senate early Saturday morning was 50-49, with the the majority of Democrats and a handful of Republicans voting against advancing the short-term spending bill. Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona was in getting treatment for brain cancer.

Government operations began ramping down on the one-year anniversary of Trump's presidency.

Democrats opposed the short-term spending bill because it did not include protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children and also did not address a broad array of other domestic spending priorities.

On Saturday, lawmakers stayed in Washington to try and come up with a solution but they spent much of the day huddled in party-line meetings, emerging only to point fingers at the other party.

McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had not spoken to each other in more than 24 hours, according to Schumer's spokesman Matt House.

There is a vote scheduled for Monday morning at 1 a.m. on a slightly shortened spending bill — for three weeks instead of four.

It is not clear there are enough votes to move that legislation forward.

