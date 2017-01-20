KHOU
Thanks, Obama: All the feels in Obama's final moments as president

Mary Bowerman , USA TODAY Network , WUSA 9:00 AM. CST January 20, 2017

Hours before Donald Trump takes his oath of office, Obama supporters are offering a simple final message to the outgoing president: Thank you.

On social media Friday, the hashtag #ThankYouObamas began trending on Twitter as people shared photos and appreciation for the nation’s first African-American family.

Many pointed out that despite facing criticism, Obama and his family never lashed out and acted with "grace and integrity."

But while many thanked the president and the first family, others tweeted that they were thankful Obama was finally leaving.

 

