Steve Bannon: The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over

Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist was fired after attacking White House colleagues in an interview. USA TODAY

It didn't taken long for former White House adviser Steve Bannon to comment on the administration he had left just hours before.

In an interview Friday, after news broke that he had left his role in the White House, Bannon told The Weekly Standard that "The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over."

"We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It'll be something else. And there'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over,” Bannon said.

In an interview focused on the future of the administration, Bannon said that he expects President Trump's remaining advisers to try to constrain his messaging and move him in a more conventional direction.

"His natural tendency — and I think you saw it this week on Charlottesville — his actual default position is the position of his base, the position that got him elected."

Bannon also said he expects increased push back from Congressional Republicans in a "jailbreak of these moderate guys on the Hill" moving forward. "They're not populists, they're not nationalists, they had no interest in his program. Zero."

Bannon added that he expects a tough road ahead for Trump and his ability to accomplish the biggest features of his agenda, such as his proposed border wall.

Bannon, who has reportedly already rejoined Brietbart News as executive chairman and oversaw their Friday evening editorial meeting, claimed that his departure was voluntary, and that he wanted return to Breitbart.

"I feel jacked up," Bannon said, then referring to himself as "Bannon the Barbarian."

"I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There's no doubt."

