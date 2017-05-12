Spicer: I'm not aware of any tapes of Trump's conversations with Comey

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday he was not aware of any recordings of conversations between FBI Director James Comey and President Trump, even as he insisted the president's early morning tweet stands for itself.

During a Friday morning tweetstorm, the president appeared to imply that there are tapes of his private conversations with Comey, who Trump fired earlier this week.

In the tweet, Trump also warned Comey about leaking to the press: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Spicer declined to answer repeated questions from reporters about whether Trump tapes his phone calls or conversations with others – or whether there were recording devices in the room during the meeting with Comey. "There's nothing further to add on that," he said.

Spicer also said Trump's tweet this morning was not meant as a threat to Comey not to speak to the media. "That’s not a threat. The tweet speaks for itself," Spicer said.

Friday marked Spicer's first appearance at the podium since the firing of FBI director James Comey.

The briefing began with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster discussing the president's upcoming trip to the Middle East and Europe, despite threats from President Trump earlier in the day threatening to cancel press briefings in the face of fallout from Comey's dismissal.

Spicer also denied reports that Trump solicited a loyalty pledge from Comey during their dinner earlier this year.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports a pair of top House Democrats is calling on the White House to hand over any possible "tapes" of conversations between Trump and Comey and all communications relating to his dismissal.

In a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn, Reps. John Conyers, D-Michigan, and Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, asked for the materials following Mr. Trump's tweet Friday morning.

"Under normal circumstances, we would not consider credible any claims that the White House may have taped conversations of meetings with the President," they wrote. "However, because of the many false statements made by White House officials this week, we are compelled to ask whether any such recordings do in fact exist. If so, we request copies of all recordings in possession of the White House regarding this matter."

Conyers is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and Cummings serves as the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

They said that they are also requesting "all documents, memoranda, analyses, emails, and other communications relating to the President's decision to dismiss Director Comey" and asked that McGahn respond to them by May 25.

