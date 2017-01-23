Senate panel approves Rex Tillerson for secretary of State

WASHINGTON — Former
The committee voted 11-10, along party lines, for Tillerson, whose nomination for the post has been controversial because of his close dealings with Russian President
Tillerson prevailed after
Rubio told the committee his concern was that Tillerson will "pursue a foreign policy of deal-making at the expense of human rights and democracy.”
During a sometimes tense confirmation hearing Jan. 11, Rubio called Tillerson's answers "troubling" and "discouraging" when he refused to agree that Russia and
Republicans hold a one-seat advantage on the panel, so a "no" vote would have blemished — though not torpedoed — Trump's choice to run the State Department.
Rubio's decision to endorse Tillerson was probably made easier by the announcement Sunday of two other Tillerson skeptics — Republican Sens.
Rubio wrote a lengthy Facebook post explaining that he would vote for Tillerson: "Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy."
“So many times he qualified (his responses) that he sounded like a business person and not like a secretary of State,” Cardin said.
Cardin said Tillerson lacked the passion for human rights shown by other Trump nominees, such as South Carolina Gov.
“It is not the type of moral clarity I would like a secretary of State to espouse,” Menendez said.
Menendez also said he did not think Tillerson was forthcoming in his answers about ExxonMobil's lobbying against sanctions.
Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., noted that Tillerson was an engineer by training and was cautious in some of his answers because he "probably doesn’t know the person he’s about to work for very well."
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, voted in favor of Tillerson, saying he was impressed by his commitment to support NATO allies and to protect them if they come under attack. Those comments from Tillerson were at odds with Trump, who as a candidate said he would consider allies’ contributions to their own defense before ordering U.S. troops to defend them.
Democrats earlier criticized Rubio for what they see as caving to Trump.
“By ignoring his serious reservations about Tillerson’s connections to Vladimir Putin, Marco Rubio is not only rolling over for Donald Trump, he’s earning the nickname Trump gave him: Little Marco," said Zac Petkanas, a senior adviser to the
Rubio had been pressed by a number of influential Republicans in recent weeks to back Tillerson, including former vice president
It would also have meant running afoul of Senate Republican leaders who just awarded him a coveted seat on the Appropriations Committee.
Only a handful of Cabinet nominees have been rejected, the most recent being former Texas senator
