Sen. Grassley, 83, takes on reporter in push-up contest

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley took on the news media Monday — in a push-up contest.

The 83-year-old Republican challenged Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg TV's chief Washington correspondent, to the test of strength and matched the much younger man with 25 push-ups.

"Iron senator! Cirilli exclaimed, applauding as he returned to his feet. "That was impressive."

Grassley prides himself on being in great shape and his staff has said he wakes up at 4 a.m. every day to run three miles.

The feat was reminiscent of the late actor Jack Palance's one-armed push-ups after winning the Oscar for best supporting actor in 1992.

