Sen. Cornyn no longer in running for FBI director

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn speaks at the Texas State Rifle Association General Meeting in Round Rock on Feb. 25, 2017. Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

U.S. Senator John Cornyn has taken his name out of the running for FBI director.

The Houston Republican issued a statement saying he believes he can best serve is fellow Texans and his country by remaining in the Senate.

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate,” the statement said. “Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day. I’m eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.”

Cornyn was one of many candidates under considation to replace James Comey, who was fired by Trump last week.

He interviewed with Trump over the weekend.

If he had been chosen, it would have created political upheaval in Texas with both parties fighting for his Senate seat.

From a political landscape, Cornyn currently serves as the Senate Majority Whip and Republicans control 52 Senate seats, both factors that may have lead some Republicans to try and convince Cornyn to hold his position.

