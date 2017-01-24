Secret Service agent suggests she wouldn't take bullet for Trump, reports say

A member of the Secret Service stands guard while Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally September 30, 2016 in Coral Springs, Florida. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

A Secret Service agent is facing backlash over Facebook posts she wrote suggesting she wouldn't take a bullet for Donald Trump if he were president.

A series of Facebook posts by Kerry O'Grady, a Secret Service special agent, were reportedly written in October but came under the spotlight after a Washington Examiner article on Tuesday.

The post states: "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

The Hatch Act, passed in 1939, bars certain federal employees from engaging in political activity to promote fairness and nonpartisanship within the workplace.

O'Grady told the Examiner in an interview that she took down the posts after two or three days and that she wouldn't shirk her duties to protect the president, despite her support of Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

"It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission," she said.

CNN, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reported that Secret Service officials are disappointed in what O'Grady did.

