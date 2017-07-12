Rep. Steve Scalise is out of the ICU, still in serious condition

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

Rep. Steve Scalise has been released from the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, but remains in serious condition, his office confirmed.

The Louisiana Republican was one of five people injured last month when a gunman opened fired on GOP lawmakers' baseball practice. Scalise was shot in the hip, resulting in damage to bone, blood vessels and internal organs.

His condition has been in flux since then. While he was originally listed as critical, he was released from the ICU and had made progress to being in fair condition.

An infection led to Scalise's re-admittance to the ICU and his being downgraded to serious condition last week.

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry

