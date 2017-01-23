President Trump sued by watchdog over alleged constitutional business ethics violations

Trump speaking in Oct. 2016 (Photo: CBS NEWS)

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – On his first Monday in office, a lawsuit was filed against President Donald Trump by the top ethics lawyers for the last two presidents, claiming Mr. Trump is already engaging in severe constitutional ethics violations. It is likely to be the first in a string of legal actions by liberal organizations seeking to do anything they can to combat the agenda of a fully Republican-controlled federal government, as the courts will be one of their few avenues of recourse.

The ethics lawyers, Norman Eisen, who advised Barack Obama, and Richard Painter, who worked under George W. Bush, are acting as part of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW.)

“The two have been pushing Trump to divest from his business to avoid what they believe are unprecedented conflicts that will violate the Constitution,” CREW said in a press release announcing their lawsuit, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. Donald J. Trump, filed in federal court in New York.

They say Mr. Trump, as a sitting president, is “violating the Constitution” with his various business holdings, because he could personally profit from foreign governments, which essentially opens the door to easy bribery and corruption.

MORE: Expand this story & read full report at CBSNEWS.com

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved