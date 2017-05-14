President Trump expects 'fast decision' on FBI director replacement

(Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump indicated Saturday he will soon name a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey.

"We can make a fast decision," Trump told reporters, saying it is "possible" the final choice could come before Friday when he heads to Saudi Arabia for the first foreign trip of his presidency.

Trump called the candidates for the post "outstanding" and "highly respected."

Several contenders were expected to be interviewed Saturday. They include Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the FBI's Acting Director Andrew McCabe, former Justice Department official Alice Fisher and New York Court of Appeals judge and former U.S. Attorney Michael Garcia.

Another possible candidate, former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers, scored an endorsement Saturday from the FBI Agents Association, the union representing current and retired agents. The Republican is a former FBI agent and served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Thomas O'Connor, the association's president, said Rogers' experience "sets him apart." The group endorsed Rogers for the post in 2013, the last time the job was vacant.

