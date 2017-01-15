Pence: Russia story is 'distraction,' attempt to 'delegitimize' Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence talk during press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Vice President-elect Mike Pence denied Sunday that any Donald Trump associate had contacts with Russians seeking to influence last year's election, and described the entire flap as an effort to attack the president-elect.

"This is all a distraction," Pence said on Fox News Sunday, and "part of a narrative to delegitimize" Trump and his election victory over Hillary Clinton.

Pence spoke less than a week after the surfacing of an ex-intelligence operative's dossier on blackmail material that Russia may have on Trump, including unverified claims of sexual and financial actions, as well as contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials.

During his Fox interview, Pence criticized "a handful of news organizations" for publicizing unverified allegations against Trump regarding Russia.

Lawmakers are prepared to investigate Russian involvement in last year's election, including the hackings of Democratic officials close to Clinton.

CIA Director John Brennan, also appearing on Fox News Sunday, said he wouldn't comment on any investigations, including claims of contacts between Trump associates and Russians: "I wouldn't confirm or deny something like that." Brennan, as well as other intelligence officials, have denied leaking the Trump dossier, noting that it has circulated among government officials and journalists for months.

The outgoing CIA director did criticize Trump for likening release of the dossier -- which he appeared to blame on the intelligence community -- to the tactics of Nazi Germany. "I do take great umbrage at that," Brennan said, adding that the "intelligence community is prepared to assist" Trump in any way it can.

