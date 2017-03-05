Pence demands apology from AP for releasing wife's email address

(Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter on Saturday to demand an apology from the Associated Press after it published his wife's private email address earlier this week.

The Pences' emails were released after The Indianapolis Star discovered that the vice president had used a personal AOL account to conduct state business during his time as governor of Indiana. The Star obtained, through a public records request, nearly 30 emails that Pence had sent from his personal account.

Pence tweeted that AP's decision to publish his wife’s private email violated "her privacy and our security."

He followed up with a second tweet demanding an apology from AP after he said it refused to take down the story or redact Karen Pence's email. But Lauren Easton, AP's director of media relations, said AP removed the email address from subsequent stories after learning Karen Pence still used the account.

"The AP stands by its story, which addresses important transparency issues," Easton said.

Pence's tweet included a photo with a letter his lawyer Mark Paoletta sent to Gary Pruitt, AP's president and CEO, calling the AP reckless and irresponsible for publishing Karen Pence's email.

"The publication of Mrs. Pence's active private email address to millions of her readers has subjected her to vitriolic and malicious emails and raised serious security concerns," Paoletta wrote.

The letter went on to say that when Pence's press secretary contacted reporter Brian Slodysko, he seemed surprise to find the account was still active. Paoletta said the AP should have done a "proper inquiry into the status of Mrs. Pence's personal email account before publishing it."

The emails released to IndyStar show that Pence communicated with top advisers from his personal AOL account on topics such as security gates at the governor's residence and the state's response to terror attacks across the globe.

The emails raised concerns for cyber-security experts about whether any sensitive information sent was protected from hackers, especially since Pence's personal account had been hacked last summer. Personal accounts are typically less secure than government email accounts.

