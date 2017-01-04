Obama plots strategy with Democrats to protect Obamacare

WASHINGTON —
The extraordinary meeting came as the incoming vice president,
So with demise of Obamacare apparently a foregone conclusion, the question for both camps is what to replace it with
Obama's message: Democrats should fight to expand health coverage for uninsured Americans — and to work with Republicans if they have ideas to do that.
"The president has long been open to the idea that if there are Republicans who are genuinely interested in reforming the
It was Obama's first trip to Capitol Hill since his final State of the Union Address a year ago — and likely his last as president before he escorts President-elect Donald Trump to the Capitol for his inauguration on Jan. 20. He walked into the closed-door meeting in the
Tweeting from the sidelines, President-elect Trump suggested that Republicans should show no mercy.
"Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases," Trump tweeted. "Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web."
On Tuesday, the first day of the new 115th Congress, Senate Budget Committee Chairman
Also on Tuesday, the House passed a rules package that makes it easier for Republicans in that chamber to scrap Obamacare.
Republican leaders are using a procedural tactic called budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority of lawmakers to repeal the law. The process requires only 51 votes in the Senate and 218 in the House. Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate and 241 in the House.
The tactic prevents the possibility of a filibuster, but can be used only once a year. So if Republicans repeal the law without a replacement, it could be months or years before Congress is able to agree on a replacement health care law.
