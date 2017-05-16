NYT: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida where he is taking meetings on December 21, 2016. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON)

WASHINGTON -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.



The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump reportedly told Comey, according to the memo cited by the New York Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Flynn was fired the day before after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

The New York Times report says Comey wrote the memo as part of a paper trail documenting what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence a continuing investigation.

Trump fired Comey last week.



The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey." The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man," he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.



