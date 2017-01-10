New poll has Trump approval rating at 37%, Obama at 55%

At this point at least, many voters don't have much confidence in
Trump will be a worse president than Barack Obama, 45% of voters say, while 34% he will be a better president and 15% percent say he will be about the same, according to the Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday.
Trump enters office on Jan. 20 with a favorable rating of 37%, the poll said; Obama exits the White House with an approval rating of 55%.
"
He added: "President-elect Trump gets points for strength and intelligence, but voters' feelings about his personality traits, empathy, leadership and level-headedness, are headed south."
The national poll of 899 voters was conducted Jan. 5-9 and had a 3.3-point margin of error.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs